CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako makes injury return ahead of Madagascar game

Published on: 14 January 2023
The Black Galaxies have been handed a major boost as captain Gladson Awako returned to training after picking up an injury.

The Hearts of Oak star sustained an injury against CHAN hosts Algeria in a friendly game at the Nelson Mandela Sports Stadium last Sunday.

The 30-year-old was substituted after picking the knock and missed the game against Mozambique on Tuesday.

Ghana Coach Annor Walker will be delighted with the return of his captain, who took part in the team’s training on Friday.

The former Great Olympics skipper has been declared fit to play against Madagascar.

Ghana will face Madagascar in its opening game of the tournament in Constantine on Sunday January 15,2023.

The Black Galaxies are in Group C where they face defending champions Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.

