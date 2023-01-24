CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako makes injury return ahead of quarterfinal clash

The Black Galaxies have been handed a major boost ahead of their quarterfinal game on Saturday with the return of captain Gladson Awako.

Gladson Awako returned to training with the Black Galaxies when the team returned to the training grounds on Monday, January 23.

The captain of the side suffered an injury in the opening game against Madagascar and was unavailable for the match Sudan last Thursday.

He is back in training with the squad as they prepare for the quarterfinals stage of the competition this weekend.

Razak Yusif who also suffered an injury in the opening group game is also set to make a return to training in the coming days.