CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako picks injury in Algeria friendly

Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako will be racing to be fit ahead of Ghana’s opening game against Madagascar on January 15,2023 after picking up an injury an against Algeria on Saturday.

The Hearts of Oak midfielder was subbed off immediately after picking up the injury during the course of the game.

Officials are yet to reveal the extent of the injury sustained by the Ghana midfielder with just five days to the start of the tournament.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana were held to a goalless draw in their pre-CHAN friendly against hosts Algeria at the newly constructed Nelson Mandela Sports Stadium.

The home-based national team engaged the North Africans in the first of their two friendlies in Algeria before the tournament starts next week.

Ghana were forced into an early substitution after captain Gladson Awako was withdrawn for Sylvester Simba just 25 minutes into the game.

Algeria took command of the game, dominating and causing problems for the Black Galaxies.

The brightest spot for the Black Galaxies were the display of Solomon Adomako, Dominic Nsobila and David Abagna.

The Black Galaxies managed to keep the game barren as both sides went into the break without a goal.

After the break, Algeria took off from where they left, controlling the match by dominating possession.

Kwame Otu replaced Abdul Razak with five minutes remaining but the Black Galaxies could not break the resolute Algerian side.

Ghana will play another friendly against Mozambique in mid-week before it’s first came against Madagascar on January 15,2023.