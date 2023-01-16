CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker disappointed in players after defeat to Madagascar

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has blamed his players for the opening Group C defeat to Madagascar at the 2022 Africa Nations Championship.

Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to the newcomers after sloppy defending at either side of half time.

“I think my boys disappointed me in the first half and I take it as one of those things that happen in football. We were well prepared for this game, but minor mistakes cost us the game," he said after the game.

“Such things happen in football. It happens in competitions that big teams lose their opening games. We may have lost but we are certainly not out of the competition yet," he added.

Ghana started the game slowly, looking jittery in defence and just after the ten minute mark, a mistake from Randolf saw Madagascar take advantage through winger Solomampionona Koloina.

The Black Galaxies were immediately rewarded a penalty but after a VAR check, the decision was overturned.

However, while Ghana were chasing an equalizer, a faulty back pass from Randolf saw Olivier Tokinantenaina take advantage to double the lead.

Coach Annor Walker immediately replaced Randolf with Agyapong and few minutes later the second-half substitute scored a stunner to pull one back for the Black Galaxies.

“Madagascar played well in the first half, but we also did not have our usual rhythm. Apart from that, I did not see anything different from them. They were possessing the ball quite well, but I believe we could have done better ourselves and these are the things we will need to look at and remedy ahead of our next match on Thursday," he continued.

“I still need to analyse the game and to make a proper judgement on where exactly we went wrong and how it needs to be fixed."