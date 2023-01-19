CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker identifies mistakes against Madagascar, ready for Sudan

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has revealed that the team has identified the mistakes made in the defeat to Madagascar in their opening game.

Ghana lost 2-1 to the newcomers and will face Sudan in their second Group C game on Thursday in Constantine.

Ahead of the game, Walker insists his team is ready for the North Africans.

"We lost a game we never thought of losing. We we’ve gone back to watch the video and have identified the mistakes we have made against Madagascar," he said in a pre-match presser.

"We have identified the individual mistakes and collectively what went wrong for us in the match. I cannot disclose everything at this press conference, all I can say is that we have seen and we know how we will approach tomorrow.

"All I can say is we are going in with a different mentality to win the match tomorrow."

The former Great Olympics coach adds his players have been psyched up for the Sudan clash.

"Since they are young players, most of them were really down after the game but I managed to raise their morales and put the lose behind them. We have managed to reorganize ourselves for the next game. Mentally and physically the players are at their best and we are strategizing well for the match tomorrow," said Walker.