CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker reacts to Afriyie Barnieh’s red card

Published on: 20 January 2023
Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker described Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's red card as "unfortunate," but believes the team will be fine without him.

Afriyie was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Walieldin Khdir Safour in the 97th minute, and will miss the quarter-final match if Black Galaxies secure qualification.

“It’s unfortunate Afriyie Barnieh got the red card. He’s one of my top strikers,” Walker said.

“But I came with 25 players so I will have a replacement to play in the quarterfinals stage and after that, he can be in action.”

Barnieh was on target, scoring a penalty he won to give Ghana the lead after Konadu Yiadom scored to cancel out Sudan's lead.

A minute after Barnieh's red card, Suraj Seidu scored to make sure of the three points.

Ghana are second in Group C and will qualify if Madagascar and Sudan draw or Sudan beat Madagascar by a narrow margin.

