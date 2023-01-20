CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker reacts to Afriyie Barnieh’s red card

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker described Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's red card as "unfortunate," but believes the team will be fine without him.

Afriyie was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Walieldin Khdir Safour in the 97th minute, and will miss the quarter-final match if Black Galaxies secure qualification.

“It’s unfortunate Afriyie Barnieh got the red card. He’s one of my top strikers,” Walker said.

“But I came with 25 players so I will have a replacement to play in the quarterfinals stage and after that, he can be in action.”

Barnieh was on target, scoring a penalty he won to give Ghana the lead after Konadu Yiadom scored to cancel out Sudan's lead.

A minute after Barnieh's red card, Suraj Seidu scored to make sure of the three points.

Ghana are second in Group C and will qualify if Madagascar and Sudan draw or Sudan beat Madagascar by a narrow margin.