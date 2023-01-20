CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker reveals how he inspired his team in the comeback win against Sudan

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has disclosed that he had to psych his boys up after conceding the first goal in the game against Sudan.

Ghana came from a goal down to beat Sudan 3-1 and stand a chance of progress to the next stage of the competition.

Coach Annor Walker praised his team for showing character to beat Sudan.

"I am very happy for the win. Its a win for the team for Ghana and for all Ghanaians. Thank you to all Ghanaians and thank you to everyone who supported Ghana," he said at the post match presser.

"My players looked surprised after conceding the goal. When I got the opportunity to talk to them I psyched them up and let them know it’s not over yet. I told them we can really make it and I made them know its not over until it is all over.

"We knew we don't have supporters here and we wouldn’t get much support at the stadium. We relied on ourselves to fight to survive. We saw the fans shouting in support of Sudan and we knew we had to fight for ourselves and that's what made us successful."

Sudan took the lead on the half hour mark through Hussein Mohammed but Konadu Yiadom levelled before the break. In the second half Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu scored to give Ghana victory.