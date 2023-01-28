CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies deputy captain David Abagna opens up on team's readiness to face Niger in quarterfinals

Black Galaxies deputy captain David Abagna Sandam says the team is ready to face Niger in the quarterfinals of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

Ghana progressed from the group stage as runners up in Group C to face Group E winners in this round.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, the Real Tamale United star said the team is focused on the game and are also ready to correct mistakes made in the first round.

”We are ready and we are a focused team. We made some mistakes in the group stage and together with the technical team we have corrected the mistakes. We’ve tried to build up on what went well and correct what went wrong,” David Abagna said as quoted on the website of the GFA.

The Real Tamale United midfielder added, “This is my first experience in the competition and so far its been good. We are struggling to adapt to the weather conditions but that is natural. The tournament is big platform for players on the continent to show what we can do. It is a big platform to exhibit the quality we have in our respective local leagues.”

The winner of this game will face host Algeria in the semifinals.