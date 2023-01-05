CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies deputy coach Kobby Mensah rallies for support from Ghanaian fans to win title 

Black Galaxies assistant coach Bismark Kobby Mensah has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team in their bid to win the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) title.

Ghana makes a return to the tournament after missing the last three editions.

The team has been preparing ahead of the tournament and are currently in the host country.

The Ghana team were in Egypt for two weeks were they played a series of friendlies against Egypt's U20 team and giants Al Ahly.

The team arrived in Algiers on Tuesday and will face host Algeria and Mozambique in preparatory games before the tournament kicks off on January 13.

"The plan is to win the trophy," Kobby Mensah said in an interview.

"We have had good preparations but we humbly request Ghanaians to support the team in prayers and I know our target will be achieved," he added.

Ghana will open their campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.

Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23.

All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2023.