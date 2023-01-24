CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies intensify preparations for quarter-finals

Black Galaxies have stepped up their preparations for the 2022 African Nations Championship quarterfinals (CHAN).

Madagascar's thrashing of Sudan confirmed Ghana's place in the last eight on Monday evening.

The Black Galaxies will face the winner of Group E, which is likely to be either Cameroon or Niger.

Annor Walker's team trained on Tuesday, with captain Gladson Awako taking part after being declared fit following his injury in the first game.

The two-time finalists have set their sights on winning the tournament for the first time and will need to be at their best to do so.