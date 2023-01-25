CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies mgm't chairman Dr Aubynn urges team to target ultimate 

Black Galaxies management committee chairman Dr Tony Aubynn has advised the players to give their all and target the ultimate after making it to the quarter finals of the Africa Nations Championship.

Ghana finished second in Group C with six points and will face Niger in the quarter finals on Saturday in Oran.

According to the Medeama Board member , the team must be determined to be able to punch above their weight and go on to win the ultimate.

“Everyone wants to be victorious but how then do we become victorious, there are four ways in becoming successful in whatever we may do. “Dedication is one, if you want to get to the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, you have to be dedicated to what you do, you need to work towards it", Dr Aubyn told the team in a meeting.

“You also need to be determined, obstacles may come your way, but you must find a way to overcome such circumstances, examples may be injuries, personal issues, and many more but what matters is the way you overcome such obstacles,” he said.

“Failure is not the end of one’s life and is not an option, if you fail you need to keep trying and learn from the mistake." "In both of the factors I have mentioned, what runs through them and is very important is discipline,” he added.