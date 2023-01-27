CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies mgm't chief hopes for good luck in Oran ahead of Niger clash 

Black Galaxies management committee chairman Dr Tony Aubynn says they hope to have a good stay in Oran ahead of their quarterfinal game against Niger on Saturday.

The team departed their base in Constantine on Thursday evening for the one-hour trip.

Ghana qualified from the Group stage with six points, behind Madagascar who will face Mozambique in the other quarterfinal game in Constantine.

The delegation made up of players, technical staff and other officials arrived in Oran at 7 pm on Thursday and are scheduled to hold an official training session on Friday, a day before the game.

"We are really excited to be here and we want to thank Allah for bringing us safely here. And as the Hon Minister has said everybody is very pleased for the warm reception received here in Oran," he told reporters.

"The weather is a little cold but we see the people are very warm so we are very very happy to be here and we hope to have a very good game whilst we are here,"

"It is an amazing organization so far everything has gone very well and we want to thank the people of Algeria and most importantly the people of Oran. We thank you and we hope insha allah we will have a very good game"