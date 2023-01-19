CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna reveals readiness for Sudan clash

Black Galaxies deputy captain David Abagna insists the team is ready for Sudan in their second Group C game at the African Nations Championship.

Ghana lost their opening game to Madagascar and need a win to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of the tournament.

"We are very prepared," he said in a pre-match interview. "After Sunday’s game, we have trained twice and we are ready for the game tomorrow. Ithink opponent is a tough but it’s a game of football and you can underrate anyone in football. Our defeat has fought us not to underrate anyone.

"We have trained and practiced the game plan our coaches have for us. We are focused on the game and execute our game plan," he added.

Ghana, Sudan and Madascar have all been awarded three points following Morocco's failure to travel to Algeria for the tournament.

Sudan are yet to play a game in Constantine, and Abagna believes that will play to the advantage of the North Africans.

"Sometimes when you get to see your opponent it gives you an idea on what to expect. Unfortunately we have not seen how they play but we have to focus on our own strategy and execute it well. I believe when we execute our strategy it will work for us," he added.