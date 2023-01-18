CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies performance depicts the standard of the Ghana Premier League - Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko forward Eric Bekoe says the performance of the Black Galaxies at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship in Algeria depicts the standard of the Ghana Premier League.

The Black Galaxies lost its opening game against Madagascar 2-1 on Sunday.

Ghana are on the brink of elimination and must beat Sudan to qualify for the knockout stage.

Analyzing the Black Galaxies defeat to Madagascar in the opening game, the Ghana Premier League goal king said, “I think first of all, we are showcasing our local league. If the league is up there, that is the level or the platform to exhibit the kind of league you are playing in your country.

“I keep pounding on it that, the quality of our league is down and it boils down to the foundation, the foundation is weak. These are some of the players playing in the Premier League and they cannot even pass and receive the ball well,”

“A perfect example is what happened to Ghana’s right back (Augustine Randolph) who gifted the Malagies the second goal.

“These are grassroot lectures that players go through [but] not when in the Premier – you are now being taught how to pass, and how to shoot.”, he added.

The Black Galaxies face Sudan on Thursday for the final group game.