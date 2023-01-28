CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies players struggling to adapt to cold weather temperature in Algeria - Deputy captain reveals 

Ghana midfielder David Abagna has revealed that the Black Galaxies players are finding it difficult to adapt to the harsh weather conditions in Algeria.

Some games in the ongoing tournament have been played under extremely cold weather temperatures in the host country.

Algeria are still in the winter period with reports of snowing causing some teams to miss their training sessions.

According to the Real Tamale United captain, some players of the Black Galaxies are struggling to adapt to the weather in the North African country.

“This is my first experience in the competition and so far its been good. We are struggling to adapt to the weather conditions but that is natural,” Ghana midfielder David Abagna said.

The midfielder added, “The tournament is big platform for players on the continent to show what we can do. It is a big platform to exhibit the quality we have in our respective local leagues.”

The encounter between Ghana and Niger in the quarter-finals of the CHAN 2023 tournament will kick off at 7pm later tonight.