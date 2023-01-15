CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies suffer defeat to debutants Madagascar in Group C opener

The Black Galaxies started their 2022 Africa Nations Championship on a losing note after a shocking defeat to debutants Madagascar in Group C.

Sloppy defending from Augustine Randolf saw Ghana concede at either side of half time before second half substitute Augustine Agyapong pulled one back for the Black Galaxies in the 2-1 loss.

Ghana started the game slowly, looking jittery in defence and just after the ten minute mark, a mistake from Randolf saw Madagascar take advantage through winger Solomampionona Koloina.

The Black Galaxies were immediately rewarded a penalty but after a VAR check, the decision was overturned.

Ghana had the chance to level through David Abagna but the Real Tamale United forward saw his feeble effort go wide. Yussif Razak had a similar opportunity but failed to find the back of the net.

After the break, the Black Galaxies were forced into early substitutions with captain Gladson Awako walking out for Sylvester Simba.

The Dreams FC star added some attacking threat to the team.

However, while Ghana were chasing an equalizer, a faulty back pass from Randolf saw Olivier Tokinantenaina take advantage to double the lead.

Coach Annor Walker immediately replaced Randold with Agyapong and few minutes later the second-half substitute scored a stunner to pull one back for the Black Galaxies.

The two-time finalist began to chase for an equalizer but it was too late as the newcomers secured all three points in Constantine.

Ghana will next face Sudan in the second Group C game.