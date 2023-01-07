CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to face Algeria in pre-tournament friendly on Saturday 

The Black Galaxies will face hosts Algeria in a friendly game on Saturday January 7, 2023 at the newly constructed Nelson Mandela Stadium.

The game forms part of preparations towards the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament which kicks off from January 13-February 4, 2023.

Black Galaxies Head Coach Annor Walker says he’s excited his team will play tournament hosts Algeria in the build up to the tournament.

Ghana will play the hosts in a friendly game in the first ever match to be played at the newly constructed stadium in Algiers named after former South African President Nelson Mandela.

And Coach Annor Walker sees it an honour for his team to be invited to play the first ever match at the iconic stadium.

“The stadium looks fantastic and it is an honour to be the first team to play at this iconic stadium. We are happy to be part of this history of this stadium”.

“It’s a great honour and it’s wonderful that Algeria has done to Nelson Mandela. This shows how the country loves Mandela and shows what how happy Algerians are happy with what Mandela did in South Africa”, he stated at the pre-match press conference held at the stadium.

Ghana is in Group C where they come up against Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

The Black Galaxies face Madagascar in their opening game on January 15.