CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to face Cameroon or Niger in quarter-finals on Saturday

The Black Galaxies have booked their place in the CHAN 2022 tournament after Madagascar thumped Sudan on Monday night in Constantine.

Ghana's home-based national team even though almost through to the next round of the tournament currently ongoing in Algeria, Madagascar's win has confirmed their place in the knockout stages.

Three first-half goals ensured the Barea claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sudan at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium to finish top of Group C.

Ghana finished second in the group and will face the winner of Group E in the quarter-finals next Saturday at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

Group E will be decided on Tuesday when Cameroon tackle Niger in Oran and the winner of this fixture will automatically face Ghana.

Cameroon requires only a draw against Niger to be able to win the group and will take on the Black Galaxies in the last eight.

The winner of the quarter-final fixture will face the winner of the other quarter-final game involving the hosts Algeria and Cote d'Ivoire in the semi-finals of the tournament.