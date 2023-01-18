CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies vice captain David Abagna expects tough game against Sudan

Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna is expecting a tough game against Sudan in the second Group C game at the CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Ghana started the competition on a losing none after defeat to newcomers Madagascar in their Group opener.

CAF award all three teams in Group C three points following Morocco's failure to travel to Algeria for the competition.

This means Ghana's needs a good result to progress to the second round of the African Nations Championship.

However, ahead of the game on Thursday, Abagna remains cautiously optimistic of Ghana's chances.

“The loss is now behind us. Yes, we were disappointed, but the tournament is still open for us to do well. It will not be an easy game. All the teams that are here are very competitive, so we will need to ensure that we execute our plan accordingly and give it our best shot,” Abagna told the media.