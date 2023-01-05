CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies will shine in Algeria- Yahaya Mohammed 

Former Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed is confident the Black Galaxies will excel at the upcoming Africa Nations Championship to be staged in Algeria.

The tournament kicks off from January 13-4 February, 2023 with Ghana making a return to the competition after missing the last three editions.

The veteran striker was part of the Ghana team that reached the CHAN final in 2014 in South Africa that lost to Libya on penalties.

Speaking in an interview on Original FM, Yahaya Mohammed urged the players to motivate themselves and showcase their talent to the world.

“I have a strong belief in the current Black Galaxies team that they will surely shine in Algeria".

“We have good materials in the team and they are the best players in our Ghana league and I believe they will surely fight hard for victory,” Yahaya Mohammed said.

The veteran added, “The players should put up their minds that they will use this opportunity to sell themselves and die for their country.”

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have already arrived in the host nation Algeria to finalise preparations for the tournament.

Ghana will begin its campaign against Madagascar on January 15 in Constantine.

The Black Galaxies are in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.