Ghana will be without captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh if they secure qualification to the next stage of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

This is because the striker picked up a late red card in the victory over Sudan on Thursday evening.

Afriyie was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Walieldin Khdir Safour in the 97th minute with Ghana heading to victory thanks to his penalty in the second half.

Konadu Yiadom's deflected effort inside the box found the net to cancel out Al Gozoli Nooh's 31st minute strike.