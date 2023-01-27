CHAN 2022: CAF appoints Rwandan referee for Ghana clash with Niger

Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda has been tasked with ensuring fair officiating in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) clash between Ghana and Niger.

The game will take place in Oran, with both Black Galaxies and Niger hoping to advance to the tournament's semi-finals.

He will be assisted by Hensley Danny Petrousse from Seychelles and Dieudonne Mutuyimana also from Rwanda.

The fourth Official for the game is Abongile Tom from South Africa and Cameroon's Rodrigue Menye Mpele as the reserve assistant referee.

Boussairi Boujlel from Tunisia is the Match Commissioner with Mustapha Slaoui from Morocco as General Coordinator.

The Match will kick off at 8:00pm (7:00pm GMT) at the Complexe Olympique d'Oran, Oran.