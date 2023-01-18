CHAN 2022: Chad’s Alhadji Allaou Mahamat to officiate Ghana clash against Sudan

Chadian Alhadji Allaou Mahamat has been chosen as the centre referee for African Nations Championship (CHAN) group clash between Ghana and Sudan o Thursday.

He will be assisted by Algerian duo Abbes Akram Zerhouni (Assistant I), Brahim El Hamlaoui Sid Ali (Assistant II).

The Fourth Official will be Celso Armindo Alvação from Mozambique

Pedro Alogo Ondo Abeku from Equatorial Guinea – who served as Match Commissioner in the opening defeat to Madagascar – retains his role.

Mauritanian Beida Dahane is the VAR official.

After a 2-1 loss to Madagascar in their first game, the Black Galaxies must win against Sudan on Thursday evening.

Despite receiving three points and three goals as a result of Morocco's withdrawal from the tournament, Ghana find themselves in a difficult situation ahead of the Sudan match. Anything less than three points may mean the end of the two-time finalists in Algeria.