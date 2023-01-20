GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CHAN 2022: ‘Congrats guys’ - Andre Ayew to Black Galaxies after Sudan win

Published on: 20 January 2023
Ghana captain Andre Ayew congratulated Black Galaxies on their impressive 3-1 victory over Sudan in the African Nations Championship.

Ayew watched the game and was the first to congratulate the team after they rallied from a goal down to defeat Sudan and advance to the next round of the tournament.

Konadu Yiadom's deflected effort inside the box found the net to cancel out  Al Gozoli Nooh's 31st minute strike.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh then converted a penalty and had a goal disallowed before his red card, but this had no effect on Ghana as Seidu Suraj secured the points.

Ghana now sit second in Group C with three points and a real chance of making the quarter-finals.

