CHAN 2022: ‘Congrats guys’ - Andre Ayew to Black Galaxies after Sudan win

Ghana captain Andre Ayew congratulated Black Galaxies on their impressive 3-1 victory over Sudan in the African Nations Championship.

Ayew watched the game and was the first to congratulate the team after they rallied from a goal down to defeat Sudan and advance to the next round of the tournament.

Konadu Yiadom's deflected effort inside the box found the net to cancel out Al Gozoli Nooh's 31st minute strike.