CHAN 2022: Danlad Ibrahim 'moving like' Andre Ayew

Black Galaxies shot stopper Danlad Ibrahim appears to have taken after Black Stars captain Andre Ayew in terms of mannerism and appearance lately.

The 20-year-old who has played at all levels of the national team has proven to be a prominent figure anytime he is called upon just like Ayew.

Danlad was invited to the Black Stars as one of three goalkeepers called by Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup. The experience the youngster had with the team seems to have influenced his lifestyle including how he walks and dresses.

Logically, it is now simpler to identify the Kotoko goaltender with Andre Ayew because both now choose to wear a cap with shades when in camp, as shown in the photograph below.

Ibrahim has perhaps been Ghana's finest player so far in the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN), thanks to crucial saves against Madagascar and Sudan in Ghana's two games.

Hopefully, his future performances at the CHAN and Kotoko earn him another call-up to the Black Stars to meet and pick more from Andre Ayew.