CHAN 2022: Dr. Tony Aubynn begs for unflinching support for Black Galaxies

Published on: 24 January 2023
Dr. Tony Aubynn

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Galaxies, Dr. Tony Aubynn has entreated Ghanaians for their unwavering support for the team ahead of their quarter-final clash.

Despite reports of some disquiet among the squad, Dr. Aubynn believes they are self-motivated and poised to make themselves and the nation proud.

He said: “I want to tell Ghanaians as we do all the time that please provide your maximized support for this team. This is not the time for negative predictions and all those things. We also ask for prayers for our team…sometimes the unity of thought spiritually would flow into the team.”

Ghana finished second in Group C and will face the winner of Group E in the quarter-finals next Saturday at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

Group E will be decided on Tuesday when Cameroon tackle Niger in Oran and the winner of this fixture will automatically face Ghana.

By Suleman Asante      

