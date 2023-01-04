CHAN 2022: Ex-Ghana FA technical director Oti Akenteng tips Morocco to top Ghana's group

Former Ghana FA technical director Francis Oti Akenteng, has tipped defending champions Morocco to top Ghana's group in the upcoming 2022 Africa Nations Championship

The Black Galaxies are in Group C alongside Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar in the tournament.

Oti Akenteng has tipped Morocco to progress out of the group ahead of Ghana's Black Galaxies.

Speaking on the team's chances ahead of the tournament, the former CAF Instructor said, “On paper, Ghana and Morocco are favorites, but you cannot rule out Sudan. “It’s not an easy group.”, Akenteng said in an interview on Happy FM

“Morocco has put down the structures, and they will go forward.”

"It’s not the same with the other countries. Looking at the Ghana team, the coach, and the assistants, they have managed the team well. “The team will perform well with good preparations,” he added.

The Black Galaxies arrived in Algeria on Tuesday following a two-week camping tour in Egypt.

The team will continue with its preparations in Algiers before the tournament kicks off on January 13.

Ghana will play its first game against Madagascar on January 15th in Constantine.