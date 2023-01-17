CHAN 2022: Ex-Ghana forward Yaw Preko advises Black Galaxies not to underrate Sudan

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has advised the Black Galaxies team not to underrate the Sudanese side in their second group game on Thursday.

Ghana lost its opening game against Madagascar by two goals to one and must beat Sudan on Thursday to enhance their chances of qualifying to the knockout round.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Great Olympics head coach urged the Ghana team to go all out.

“Against Sudan it’s going to be very difficult. We shouldn’t underrate them. All their professional players are local players. We have to stick to our game plan and victory will be ours”.

The Great Olympics coach also touched on the Randolf and Augustine Agyapong issue on which of the right backs should start the game against Sudan.

Agyapong came on as a substitute to replace Randolf and scored the consolation goal for the Black Galaxies against Madagascar.

“The technical team knows all those who performed and they will try to fix things”.

“When he (Randolf) made the mistake, he didn’t react to the situation properly. He was doing very well before making that mistake. It’s up to the technical team to decide on who starts”, he added.

A defeat to Sudan will see the Black Galaxies exit the competition.