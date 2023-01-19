CHAN 2022: Ex-Kotoko, Hearts forward Edward Afum reveals how Black Galaxies can defeat Sudan 

Former Asante Kotoko striker Edward Afum has opened the Black Galaxies can win the game if they are able to dominate in possession against Sudan.

The Black Galaxies must win against Sudan to enhance their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the competition.

Ghana lost to Madagascar in the opening game and a defeat against Sudan will see the team exit the competition.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM ahead of the game, Edward Afum who played in the Sudanese league in 2011 disclosed how the Black Galaxies can beat Sudan.

“The Sudan top-flight league is very competitive. Comparing it to Ghana, their league is very competitive, and they are ahead of us in everything.

“If Ghana will win this game, they have to possess the ball more times, and our energy levels must be high. We must hold on to the ball and possess more than them.

Affum added, “In our first game, things didn’t go as planned, and we were unlucky." Complacency also set in because we thought we were playing against Madagascar. If the team does the right thing against Sudan, we will win."