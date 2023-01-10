CHAN 2022: Former Ghana defender John Paintsil to form part of historic on-site commentary team for the tournament

Former Ghana international defender John Paintsil has been selected amongst an on-site commentary team for the upcoming 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The former West Ham United and Fulham player has been picked by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) along with other former African footballers to form a historic commentary team for the tournament.

Former Cote d'Ivoire player Siaka Tiene, Algeria's Nouredinne Bounaas and ex-Zambia star Clifford Mulenga will join Paintsil to form part of the historic on-site commentary team for CAF

The 7th edition of the tournament designed for home-based players will start on Friday, January 13, 2023, and will end on February 4, 2023, in the Algerian cities of Algiers, Oran, Constantine and Annaba.

Tico-Tico Bucuane of Mozambique, Eric Babou from Cote d'Ivoire, Former Botswana player Dipsy Selolwane and former Cameroon midfielder Joel Epalle are the other former top African footballers to be used by CAF as 'colour analysts' for the first time in the history of the competition.

Paintsil, 41, made 89 appearances in the Ghana shirt having represented in the Africa Cup of Nations, and FIFA World Cup amongst other tournaments.

CAF introduced colour-commentary using legends at the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 for the first time – in July 2022.