CHAN 2022: Ghana awarded three points after CAF confirmed Morocco’s withdrawal

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has awarded Ghana three points following Morocco's withdrawal from the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Morocco withdrew from the tournament after being refused a direct flight by host nation Algeria due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

In 2021, Algeria severed diplomatic ties with Morocco, resulting in the suspension of all direct flights between the two countries.

Morocco, who have won the last two editions of the tournament, were scheduled to open their account against Sudan on Sunday afternoon, but the match did not take place, prompting a CAF decision.

Madagascar and Sudan, also in Group C, have been awarded three points.

CAF decided that Morocco should lose all three group games 3-0, so Ghana, Madagascar, and Sudan each received three goals.

Below is the decision of CAF Organizing Committee:

The Organizing Committee of the African Nations Championship in its meeting held in Algiers on the 16th of January 2023 noted with regret the absence of the National Team of Morocco from Match #5 of Group C between Morocco & Sudan in the frame of the group matches of the final tournament of CHAN2022.

The Committee reviewed the referee’s and commissioner’s reports and applied the following articles of the competition’s regulations, namely Articles 83 & 84.

The Committee decided that: • The Moroccan National team will lose all its matches by 3-0.

Sudan, Ghana & Madagascar will earn 3 points each in their matches against Morocco.

At the end of the phase of the group matches, the 1st and 2nd classified teams from Group C will qualify for the next round of the competition.

Match #22: Sudan vs. Madagascar initially scheduled to be played in Oran has been moved to Constantine without any change in the date and kick-off time.

To submit the case to CAF Disciplinary Committee for further examination.

Ghana's next game is against Sudan, a must-win for the Black Galaxies, who lost their opener 2-1 to Madagascar.