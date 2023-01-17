CHAN 2022: Ghana coach must answer for his player selections against Madagascar – Coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC technical director, Karim Zito, says Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker is the best person to explain his starting line-up against Madagascar on Sunday.

According to Karim Zito. who was quizzed on the starting lineup against Madagascar, he stated that he was surprised Simba who assisted Augustine Agyapong did not start the game.

"Until he comes out to tell us, we will ask him questions. I like this type of questions so that you can explain yourself if there is no action there will never be counter reaction. As I was watching the game when Yusif started I said Simba should have played," he said in an interview on Happy FM.

"Because I know Yusif, he was in my under 20 team. The guy who plays for Olympics I know him I know the way he plays. Why is he at the wing and Simba was sitting down I don’t know I can't blame him unless he (Annor Walker) comes out to tell us this or that.

"So those of you who are there you will have to question him so that he will come out to tell us otherwise Ghanaians will not understand his decisions,"

Ghana lost its first game to Madagascar 2-1 with goals from Solom Raza and Olivier Tokinantenaina.

Substitute Augustine Agyapong scored the consolation goal for Ghana with a wonder strike in the 67th minute.

Ghana must beat Sudan in their next game to enhance their chances of reaching the knockout round.