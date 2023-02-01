CHAN 2022: Ghana lost to Niger due to Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's absence - Coach Frimpong Manso

Former Eleven Wonders head coach Frimpong Manso has blamed Ghana’s quarterfinal loss to Niger on the absence of their talisman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The former Hearts of Oak striker was suspended for the tie after picking up a straight red card against Sudan.

A 2-0 loss to Niger in the quarterfinals ended Ghana’s campaign in the tournament on Saturday.

An own goal from Konadu Yiadom in the 11th minute after a missed kick deflected into the net and a screamer from Soumana Hainokye Boubacar in the 50th minute secured the win for Niger.

Reacting to Ghana’s loss on Happy FM, Frimpong Manso said the team’s over-reliance on talisman Afriyie Barnieh cost the team in their quarterfinal clash against Niger.

“In all our games, we depended on Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and whenever he couldn’t come to the party, the team suffered, and in our last game against Niger, it was evident for all to see,” he said.

“The defensive organization was very poor; they were very abysmal. Looking at all the goals we conceded in the competition, they were goals that could have been prevented,” he added.

Niger have been eliminated from the competition after losing 5-0 to host Algeria in the semifinal game on Tuesday in Oran.