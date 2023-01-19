CHAN 2022: Ghana midfielder David Abagna picks MOTM award in remarkable comeback triumph over Sudan

Ghana midfielder David Abagna Sandan was named the man of the match after his sterling performance helped the Black Galaxies to edge Sudan in the CHAN tournament on Thursday.

The Black Galaxies staged a remarkable comeback as they rallied from behind to beat Sudan 3-1 at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

The Real Tamale United captain was an enforcer on the field for Ghana as he ensured the midfield was taken by the Black Galaxies majority of the time in the second group match.

Sudan were the first to get the ball behind the net in the 31st minute through Nooh Al Gozoli after he was set up by Mohamed Abdelrahman following a beautiful team play.

Ghana got the leveller a few minutes to the interval after towering defender Konadu Yiadom saw his shot take a deflection to beat goalkeeper Ali Abdallah Aboeshren.

The Black Galaxies took the lead in the 64th minute after Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the spot. It was a VAR check that earned Ghana the penalty after Sudan defender Ahmed Ahmed fouled Barnieh inside the box.

Substitute Seidu Suraj put the icing on the cake in stoppage time after taking advantage of a scrappy situation in the Sudan box following a counter break.

Ghana finished the match with men after Barnieh was sent off for a cynical tackle.