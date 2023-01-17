CHAN 2022: Ghana's deputy Sports Minister urges Black Galaxies to beat Sudan on Thursday 

Ghana's deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie Opoku has urged the Black Galaxies to beat Sudan in their next game in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship.

The Black Galaxies suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Madagascar in the opening match of the competition.

The defeat has given Ghana an uphill task of beating Sudan on Thursday for a place in the next round.

In a meeting at the team’s base in Constantine, the Deputy Minister assured the players that the entire country is backing them ahead of their next game.

“The Honorable Minister of Youth & Sports Mustapha Ussif has asked me to encourage you to fight on and qualify for the next stage of the tournament’’ the Asunafo North lawmaker said.

“The nation is still behind you and we are confident you can make it”.

“As a way of motivating you, government has fulfilled all outstanding entitlements due to the team and we are also ready redeem all promises when you make it to the next round”.

He further urged the players to put Sunday’s setback behind them and focus on what is ahead of them.

“Dont be discouraged. You have an opportunity to correct what happened the last time”.

“The nation has confidence in you. In life we all make mistakes but what is ahead of us is most important.”

GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku thanked the President and Government for its continuous support to our national teams especially the Black Galaxies.

“As the number one fan of this team, the President of Ghana H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has supported this team and that’s the reason this team had a very good camping period”

“Our sector minister and his deputy also ensured that this team never lacked. The presence of the Deputy Minister and the NSA Board Chairman tells us that Ghana is behind you throughout your hard work and the sacrifices you are making”, the GFA boss stated.