CHAN 2022: Ghana's group opponent Sudan reveal itinerary for camping

Players of the home-based Sudanese national team will begin camping ahead of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) on December 26.

The team will arrive in two batches for preparations due to the derby game between Al Merrick and Al Hilal, who make the most of the team.

Al Hilal and Al Merrick will square up in the Sudanese league on December 29.

The first batch of players to arrive in camp will be those from other clubs apart from the two biggest teams in the country.

However, the rest of the players will join their teammates after the match on December 29.

Sudan are preparing for the tournament which begins on January 13 in Algeria.

The North Africans have been drawn in group C alongside holders Morocco, two-time finalist Ghana and Madagascar. Sudan open their tournament against Morocco while Ghana faces Madagascar.