CHAN 2022: Ghana's Sports Ministry congratulates Black Galaxies after Sudan win

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has congratulated the Black Galaxies on its qualification to the knockout stage of the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Black Galaxies bounced back from their opening day defeat to cruise to a 3-1 victory against Sudan in their second group game at the CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Having suffered defeat to Madagascar in the group opener on Sudan, the Black Galaxies were presented with an arduous task of overcoming Sudan after conceding first at Constantine on Thursday evening in a game littered with VAR decisions.

However, goals from Hearts of Oak players Konadu Yiadom, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Seidu Suraj ensured Ghana re through to the next stage.

A statement from the Sports Ministry read

Ghana will wait for its opponent in the quarter finals after the third round of matches which will start on Saturday January 21, 2022.