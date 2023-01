The Ministry of Youth and Sports has denied reports in the media that there is confusion in the Black Galaxies camp due to qualification bonus.

Reports in the media went rife players of the Black Galaxies are agitated following the Sports Ministry decision to reduce their bonuses.

In a letter sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com, the Sports Ministry has given clarity on the matter stating there is no rift in camp.

The Black Galaxies will face Niger in the quarter finals on Saturday in Oran.