CHAN 2022: Hearts of Oak midfielder Seidu Suraj joins Black Galaxies camp in Egypt

Hearts of Oak attacking midfielder Seidu Suraj has joined his teammates at the Black Galaxies camp base in Egypt where they are preparing towards the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The 21-year-old left Ghana on Thursday and arrived in Egypt to link up with the rest of the team to continue preparations for the tournament which kicks off in a fortnight.

Suraj was initially scheduled to travel with the entire team on December 24, 2022, but there was a hiccup which delayed his travelling.

The highly-rated midfielder was instrumental for the Black Galaxies during the CHAN qualifications as he was impressive against Benin and Nigeria.

Suraj scored the final goal when the Ghana home-based national team beat Nigeria 2-0 at the Cape Coast stadium in the first leg of the final round of the qualifiers.

He is expected to feature in the scheme of things of head coach Annor Walker who is an admirer of the player.

Suraj is also a member of the Ghana U23 team that progressed to the next round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they eliminated Mozambique.