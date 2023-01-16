CHAN 2022: It happens to the best teams - Ghana coach Annor Walker on losing first match

Ghana coach Annor Walker remains convinced that his squad will go all the way in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) despite a loss to debutants Madagascar on Sunday.

Walker believes that losing the first match in a tournament is not unusual in football and that the Black Galaxies would recover.

Madagascar took a 2-0 lead owing to goals from Solomampionona Razafindranaivo and Olivier Randriatsiferana, before substitute Augustine Agyapong scored a consolation.

“I think my boys disappointed me in the first half and I take it as one of those things that happen in football. We were well prepared for this game, but minor mistakes cost us the game,” said Walker.

"Such things happen in football. It happens in competitions where big teams lose their opening games. We may have lost but we are certainly not out of the competition yet.

Asked on where he thinks his side would need to improve, the coach said he still needs to analyse the game with his technical team to properly assess where things may have gone wrong in their shocking defeat.

“Madagascar played well in the first half, but we also did not have our usual rhythm. Apart from that, I did not see anything different from them. They were possessing the ball quite well, but I believe we could have done better ourselves and these are the things we will need to look at and remedy ahead of our next match on Thursday. I still need to analyse the game and make a proper judgement on where exactly we went wrong and how it needs to be fixed,” concluded the coach.

Black Galaxies will be hoping to redeem themselves and get a result to remain in contention for a knock-out place when they play Sudan on Thursday.