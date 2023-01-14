CHAN 2022: Libyan referee Mutaz Ibrahim to handle Ghana clash with Madagascar

Libyan Mutaz Ibrahim has been named as the centre referee for Ghana's opening match at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) against Madagascar on Sunday.

Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo and Modibo Samake, both from Gambia, will serve as his assistants one and two.

The fourth official is Egyptian Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussien, and the VAR team is led by experienced Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa.

Ghana will officially kick off their CHAN campaign against debutants, Madagascar on Sunday evening, at 19:00 GMT.

The west African giants come into the tournament as one of the strong contenders of the competition, having reached the finals twice during the 2009 and 2014 editions respectively.

They are among the favourites to win the tournament this year, but they must first qualify from their group, which also includes Morocco and Sudan.

Full appointment: MADAGASCAR vs GHANA

Referee: Mutaz A IBRAHIM (Libya)

Assistant Referee 1: Abdul Aziz Bollel JAWO (Gambia)

Assistant Referee 2: Modibo SAMAKE (Mali)

Fourth Official: Mohamed ADEL ELSAID HUSSIEN (Egypt)

Match Commissioner: Pedro Alogo Ondo Abeku (Equatorial Guinea)

Referee Assessor: Raphael Evehe Divine (Cameroon)

General Coordinator: Helly Zafinimanga (Madagascar)

Technical Study Group: Chafik Ameur (Algeria)

Technical Study Group: Raymond Kalla (Cameroon)

Security Officer: Almoustapha Mamane Idi (Niger)

Security Officer: Mahmoud Taher (Egypt)

Video Assistant Referee: Bamlak TESSEMA WEYESA (Ethiopia)

Assistant VAR: Mohammed Abdallah IBRAHIM (Sudan)

Doping Control: Yasser Hosny Ahmed Abdelrahman (Egypt)

Assistant General Coordinator: Eric Otogo Castane (Gabon)