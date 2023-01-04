CHAN 2022: Morocco, Ghana to qualify out of Group C- Coach Karim Zito 

Ghana U17 coach Abdul Karim Zito, is confident of the Black Galaxies’ chances of qualifying alongside Morocco ahead of Group C opponents, Sudan and Madagascar in the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ghana qualified for the African Nations Championship after edging Nigeria on penalties in the final round of qualifiers since last appearing in 2014.

The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and holders Morocco.

Speaking on the Black Galaxies chances ahead of the tournament, Coach Karim Zito said,

“Currently there are no minnows in Africa football.” The names don’t work again. “The face is changing gradually, but on paper, i will take Ghana and Morocco,” he stated.

Coach Zito however admitted he will be expecting tougher competition from Sudan,holders Morocco and Madagascar,but he is confident in his boys and technical team, “It’s not easy when we face Sudan, but for now, Morocco becoming the best four in the world can motivate them.” Looking at Ghana, the match they played against Egypt, looking at the performance they put up. I trust we have a good team, a technical team, who can take us to good places. “For me, i know we will qualify with Morocco,” he added.

The 2022 CHAN tournament which was forced a year later due to COVID-19 issues, will begin on January 13, 2023.

According to reports Morocco are likely to pull out of the tournament due to Algeria's refusal to open up their air space.