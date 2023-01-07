CHAN 2022: Our aim is to win the title - Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker 

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker says the team has set it eyes on winning the Africa Nations Championship title this year.

Ghana is making a return to the tournament after missing the last three editions.

The Black Galaxies defeated their West African rivals Nigeria to qualify for the tournament and have been paired in Group C alongside Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

The team has been preparing ahead of the tournament and will face host nation Algeria in a friendly on Saturday.

Speaking on the team's chances of winning the title ahead of the Algeria friendly, Annor Walker said, “It’s privilege to be here for this tournament. We are still preparing we are not here to add up to the teams but to make our intentions clear”.

“We are here with clear intentions and our aim is to win the trophy. It’s one trophy that Ghana has not won. We are not here to avoid any team including the hosts Algeria. We are ready to show all countries that we are also here to win”, he added.

Ghana will begin its campaign against Madagascar on January 15 in Constantine.

The Galaxies will take on Sudan four days time before the epic clash against defending champions Morocco in the final group game.