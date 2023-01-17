CHAN 2022: Our players didn’t wear the right boots for Madagascar game - Coach 

Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko, has blamed the Black Galaxies defeat to Madagascar in the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on players not wearing the right boots and the weather.

Ghana lost 2-1 to Madagascar in the opening group C game in Constantine on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, on the team’s defeat to Madagascar, Coach Yaw Preko said, “I personally think the weather didn’t help us.

The players were wearing the wrong boots and we really struggled. If you’re going to play a country like Madagascar that has the same similar weather condition like Algeria it goes in their favor”

“The players weren’t also wearing the right boots for the game, so they kept slipping”.

The former Ghana international advised players to wear the right boots in their next game against Sudan to avoid slipping.

“It was just unfortunate, we have a good team, all is not lost, we can do better”, he added.

Ghana must win at all cost against Sudan to have a chance of qualifying to the knockout stage.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom