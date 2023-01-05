CHAN 2022: The plan is to win the trophy, says Black Galaxies assistant coach

Black Galaxies are focused on winning the 2022 African Nations Championship, according to assistant coach Bismark Kobby Mensah.

Black Galaxies, who are competing in the tournament for the first time since 2014, are expected to face a challenging test in their quest to win the title.

"The plan is to win the trophy," he said in an interview.

"We have had good preparations but we humbly request Ghanaians to support the team in prayers and I know our target will be achieved," he added.

Ghana will open their campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.

Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23.

All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2023.