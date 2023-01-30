CHAN 2022: We didn’t deserve to lose against Niger – Ghana Coach Annor Walker

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker, says his team did not deserve to lose to Niger in the quarterfinals of the on-going Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The home-based national team were eliminated from the tournament after a shock 2-0 loss to Niger on Saturday.

An own goal from Ghana defender Konadu Yiadom in the 11th minute and a sublime finish by Soumana HainokyeBoubacar secured the win for Niger.

Coach Annor Walker is disappointed the Black Galaxies were unable to make it to the next round of the competition.

“When they (Niger) got an early goal, it gave them more determination and, on our side, it demoralized us…and when we conceded the second goal, we struggled to come back and eventually lost. I don’t think we deserved to lose” Walker saidat the post match conference.

“Seriously I don’t know what to say because I am short of words. It is a very big blow losing this match but everything that God does is good” he added.

Niger coach Harouna Doula praised his players after eliminating Ghana.

“After such a game, one can only feel joy and satisfaction thanks to these players. These players have made Niger reach this stage. People asked us how far we wanted to go.

“At this stage, I can say that these youngsters are writing history. It is the first time for Niger to reach this stage at the CHAN. It is satisfying for my players. I believe that every Nigerien is content,” Doula told the media in a very passionate manner.

He continued, “Tournaments like this one do not come by every day. Our last participation in the knockout stages was in 2011. We need to believe that we can go as far as possible. If our players can take away any form of restriction, then we will do our best.

“We have been growing in this tournament. Against Congo, the players were intimidated. Against Cameroon, I felt that they were free. Against Ghana, they believed in their talent.

“We need to set ourselves free from negative pressure and be confident in our abilities. Many teams are stiff because they are not used to playing at such a tournament.

On the Algeria game

“I believe that after today’s game, we can expect a beautiful game against Algeria. We started the tournament slowly with a goalless draw against Congo and then against Cameroon, we scored a goal and today, against Ghana, we scored twice.

“This shows that we are achieving the progress that we wanted. We will not play a closed game. We will rely on our strengths. We need to give the people of Oran a beautiful game.”

Niger will face hosts Algeria on Tuesday in Oran in the semifinals.