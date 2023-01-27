CHAN 2022: Yaw Preko tips Ghana to beat Niger in quarterfinals

Great Olympics head coach Yaw Preko says he is confident the Black Galaxies can eliminate Niger in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ghana faces Group E winners Niger for a place in the semifinals on Saturday in Oran.

Yaw Preko said the Niger team is no much for the Black Galaxies based on his observation of the team.

“No disrespect to Niger, but I don’t think they have what it takes to stop us”, he said on Happy FM.

“In our last game against Sudan, the boys came to the party, and we were able to stop them." In Ghana, when the tournament is on, that is when the boys come to the party. Nobody can stop them. We saw it against Sudan. They (Niger) don’t scare me because I have watched them”.

Yaw Preko urged the team to be cautious in their approach to this game.

“We have to be cautious, and I believe in the boys." We have to be vigilant; they cannot stop us. I don’t think this Niger team has what it takes to beat Ghana. I didn't see Niger possessing the game that we (Ghana) do better at. "They are not properly organized, and if that is how they are going to play then it will be difficult."

“On a good day, if our players come to the party, we should be able to reach the semi-finals," he added.