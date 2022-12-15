CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies handed major boost as Afriyie-Barnieh, Danlad return to camp

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have been boosted by the arrival of Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Ibrahim Danlad as the team continues with its preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship in Algeria.

The two players missed the team’s start of preparations due to their engagement with the senior national team, the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana Premier League stars did not feature in any game as the Black Stars were eliminated from the tournament after losing to Portugal and Uruguay.

Galaxies coach Annor Walker will be delighted with the arrival of his two key players.

Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim were instrumental in the team’s qualification to the CHAN tournament - Barnieh scored three goals while Danlad kept three clean sheets in the qualifying stage.

The Black Galaxies will face defending champions Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar in Group C.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off next month in Algeria.