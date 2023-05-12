CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies team manager dismisses reports of technical team rift in Algeria

Black Galaxies team manager, Edmund Ackah, has denied reports of a rift between the technical team during the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

The team's qualification was supervised by Annor Walker, Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby-Mensah.

However, during the tournament, reports circulated that there was a problem between Annor Walker, the head coach, and his two assistant coaches.

Ackah has now clarified that the technical team worked in harmony despite the team's elimination from the tournament.

"From what I know, there was no problem between Annor Walker and his two assistant coaches, Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby-Mensah," Ackah said.

"Narteh Ogum and Kobby Mensah will prepare the team, and Annor Walker makes the final decision, but they most of the time do everything together. We had a good camp, but it was disappointing that we got eliminated in the quarterfinal."

The Black Galaxies, who were in camp for months, were eliminated from the tournament by Niger in the last eight stage, failing to achieve their target of winning the trophy for the first time.