CHAN Qualifier: Ghana host Burkina Faso in first leg on September 22

Ghana's Black Stars B will host Burkina Faso in the Championship for Africa Nations (CHAN) qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday September 22, 2019.

Ghana has missed out on the two previous editions of the tournament in 2016 hosted by Rwanda and 2018 in Morocco.

Ghana were eliminated by Burkina Faso in the last CHAN qualifier, thus this presents another opportunity for the Black Stars B to get revenge over the Burkinabes.

The team has pitched camp in Kumasi preparing ahead of the game for some weeks now with Maxwell Konadu first inviting 28- players to camp.

Maxwell Konadu has now trimmed the squad to 23-players for the qualifier.

The team is mostly dominated by players from Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold who are currently active in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

The team after the qualifier will be heading to the WAFU Championship to be staged in Senegal to defend the title which they won two years ago.

Ghana will retain the title if they are able to win it for the third time

Below is the final 23-man squad for the Black Stars B squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Eric OforiAntwi, Isaac Hagan

Defenders: Fatawu Mohammed, Patrick Yeboah, Ibrahim Moro, Alhassan Mohammed, Issaka Mohammed, Habib Mohammed, Ali Ouattara

Midfielders: Justice Blay, James Akaminko, Appiah Maccarthy, Augustine Okrah, Abdul Manaf, Abdul Latif Anabila, Benjamin Afutu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Christopher Nettey, Emmanuel Ocran

Strikers: Diawusie Taylor, Richard Arthur, OpokuAgyeman, ShafiuMumuni, Joseph Esso